Awareness program held to introduce e-NIC in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 25, 2025 - 10:07 am

An awareness program to introduce the process and discuss issues related to the Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) in Sri Lanka was held yesterday (January 24).

The event took place at the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) in Colombo and was conducted under the patronage of the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne.

The session aimed to address key challenges and operational aspects of the e-NIC project, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and identify solutions.

Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy and Chairman of ICTA, along with ICTA Director Sanjaya Karunasena, participated in the program, offering valuable insights during the discussion.

This initiative marks a significant step toward streamlining the implementation of e-NICs and ensuring a smooth rollout for citizens, in line with the President’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.