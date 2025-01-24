Bisadi Yevinya tops 2024 scholarship exam with 188 marks

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2025 - 6:09 pm

The student who scored the highest marks in the 2024 Scholarship Examination has obtained 188 marks, according to the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara.

Speaking at a special press briefing held today (January 24), the Commissioner General stated that 18 students achieved the highest marks in this year’s Scholarship Examination.

He further mentioned that 17 students scored between 186 and 187 marks. Among the 18 top-scoring students, 11 are boys, he revealed.

It has been reported that the student who achieved the highest marks in the 2024 Scholarship Examination and secured first place island-wide is Bisadi Yevinya from Royal College, Horana.

She obtained a total of 188 marks.