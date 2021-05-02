Ayurveda Hospitals allowed to treat COVID-19 patients

The permission has been granted allowing Ayurvedic hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive patients, Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle said.

Accordingly, the Ayurveda Hospitals in Rajagiriya, Navinna and Pallekele have been granted permission to commence treating COVID-19 patients.

The COVID patients directed to these hospitals will be provided with Ayurvedic indigenous medicines, the State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health Sisira Jayakody said.