Ayurvedic Doctor stabbed to death in Talangama

A 57 year-old man was hacked to death by a beggar near a leading supermarket in the Battaramulla area in Thalangama last night (April 26), the police said.

The Talangama Police initiated investigation following an alert that a man had died on admission to the Koswatta Hospital when he was found fallen near a supermarket in Battaramulla.

The deceased was identified as an Ayurvedic doctor, a resident of Pothuarawa Road, Malabe.

Investigations revealed that the beggar had stabbed the doctor to death with a sharp object.

Police said the incident was captured in the CCTV in the supermarket and the police suspect the doctor was killed following an argument as he refused to give money to the beggar.

The suspect fled the scene and the Thalangama Police are on the hunt to apprehend him.