World Bank to provide USD 600 Million to Sri Lanka

The World Bank has agreed to provide USD 600 Million in financial assistance as a solution to Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis.

The World Bank’s Permanent Representative to Sri Lanka Chiyo Kanda said USD 400 million will be released in the near future under the first phase.

She gave the assurance during a meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the World Bank representative in Sri Lanka today (April 26) at the President’s office.

The funds will be directed to meet medicine and health requirements, social security, agricultural, food security, and gas needs.

The World Bank representatives informed that they will continue to assist Sri Lanka in overcoming the current economic crisis.

World Bank Adviser to Sri Lanka Husam Abudagga, Practice Leader for Human Development at the World Bank Rene Solano, Minister of Finance Ali Sabry, Minister of Trade and Samurdhi Development Shehan Semasinghe, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance KMM Siriwardena, Secretary to the Ministry of Labor MPDUK Mapa Pathirana, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury RMP Ratnayake and the Director General of the Department of National Planning RHWA Kumarasiri were present at the discussion.