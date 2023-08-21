B-Love Kandy wins Lanka Premier League 2023

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2023 - 9:22 am

B-Love Kandy beat Dambulla Aura by 5 wickets in the final of Lanka Premier League 2023 played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (August 20).

Kandy have become only the second team to win the Lanka Premier League (LPL) title, as Jaffna won the first three titles.

B-Love Kandy reached the target of 148 runs with just one ball to spare and conceded 5 wickets.

Powered by captain Wanindu Hasaranga, B-Love defeated Galle Titans in the Qualifier 2 by 34 runs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura had already beaten the Titans in Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the final on Thursday.

Dambulla Aura had been in formidable form in the fourth edition of Lanka Premier League 2023 winning six of the eight league matches to top the group with 12 points.

As for B-Love Kandy, they were placed third on the table with eight points behind Galle Titans.