Baddegama Samitha Thero passes away from COVID-19

Former Parliamentarian and Former Southern Provincial Councillor venerable Baddegama Samitha thera has passed away.

Samitha thera passed away early this morning (30) while being treated for COVID-19 at the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Matara.

Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero had been 69 years in age at the time of passing.

The Thero had been discharged from the Karapitiya Hospital and returned to the temple a few days ago after recovering from COVID-19.

However, he had been later admitted to a private hospital due to respiratory problems.