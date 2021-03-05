Badulla cancer ward closed due to COVID-19 threat

The cancer ward of the Badulla General Hospital has been closed after 34 persons including a doctor contracted COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday’s PCR tests also revealed that a nurse and two junior staffers at the hospital ward had tested positive for the coronavirus after a nurse returned a positive result on Tuesday.

According to the PCR results, 22 patients, seven patient-care assistants, two junior staff members, two nurses and a female doctor were among the infected.

It was also revealed that all hospital staff who tested positive for the virus, had received the AstraZeneca COVIShield vaccine.