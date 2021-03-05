Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 493.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 39 year old male, a resident of Atala.
- 67 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 84 year old female, a resident of Rajagiriya.
