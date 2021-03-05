Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 493.

The following deaths have been reported:

39 year old male, a resident of Atala. 67 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 84 year old female, a resident of Rajagiriya.

