Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 493.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 39 year old male, a resident of Atala.
  2. 67 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  3. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  4. 84 year old female, a resident of Rajagiriya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

