One dead, three injured in hit-and-run at Wellawatte

Two persons returning from a night club in a car were arrested for causing a hit-and- run accident in which an individual was killed and three others sustained injuries on the Marine Drive in Wellawatta this morning.

The incident has taken place at around 5.45 am this morning, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The car had initially collided with a motorcycle and then proceeded to flee the scene. However, three other persons were also subsequently hit by the vehicle on the run.

The Wellawatta Police arrested the car driver and another person on board the vehicle when they were fleeing from the scene of the mishap.

Remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, DIG Ajith Rohana said further.