‘Gama Samaga Pilisandarak’ today

The 13th phase of the Gama Samaga Pilisandarak programme will be held in the village of Weragala in the Giribawa Divisional Secretariat in Kurunegala District today (06), under the Auspices of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The program will be commenced at Maduragama Playground at 10 am with the participation of ministers, state ministers, public representatives, ministry secretaries and public officials.

The Gama Samaga Pilisandarak programme which is a brainchild of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is designed to meet the people in the rural areas and understand their issues first hand in order to address them while considering them in policy making. In the divisional secretariat area, there are 35 Grama Sevaka Niladhari divisions and out of them Weragala is considered to be the poorest and the one with most difficulties. The Maduragama village is also in a similar state. The Weragala village has 147 families who mostly depend on agriculture.

(Source: Daily News)