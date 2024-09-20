Basil Rajapaksa departs for USA after election campaign

Basil Rajapaksa, founder of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and former Minister, departed for Dubai early this morning from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Airport officials confirmed that Rajapaksa boarded Emirates Airlines flight EK-649, which departed at 3:05 AM.

According to sources at the airport, Rajapaksa paid USD 206 for access to the ‘Gold Route’ terminal, a premium facility at BIA.

After a brief stopover in Dubai, Rajapaksa is expected to travel to the United States for medical reasons.

Reports suggest that this flight route is his usual means of travel when heading to the U.S.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam confirmed the trip, explaining that Rajapaksa’s departure was planned for medical tests that had been postponed due to his involvement in the party’s recent election campaign.

Basil Rajapaksa had reportedly delayed his trip to support SLPP’s Presidential candidate, Namal Rajapaksa, during the campaign.

Kariyawasam reassured party members and supporters that Basil Rajapaksa would return soon to resume his leadership role in preparing the SLPP for the upcoming general election.

“He worked tirelessly for the party’s election campaign and will return shortly to lead the party’s efforts in the general elections,” the SLPP General Secretary told the media.