Presidential Election to select Sri Lanka’s 9th executive president takes place today

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 7:08 am

The Presidential Election to select the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka began at 7:00 AM this morning (September 21).

Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, has requested voters to cast their valuable votes early.

Accordingly, the voting process is set to continue from 7:00 AM until 4:00 PM today at 13,421 polling stations across the country (September 21).

This election has the largest number of candidates in the history of Sri Lankan presidential elections. Initially, there were 39 candidates, but the number was reduced to 38 due to the demise of Mohamed Illiyas, one of the candidates.

The total number of eligible voters for this presidential election is 17,140,354. Among the 22 electoral districts, the Gampaha district has the highest number of registered voters, with 1,881,129, according to the Election Commission.

In the Colombo district, there are 1,765,351 registered voters. The Kurunegala district has 1,417,226 voters, while the Kandy district has 1,191,399. The Kalutara district has 1,024,244 eligible voters, Ratnapura has 923,736, Galle has 903,163, Anuradhapura has 741,862, and Kegalle has 709,622 voters qualified to cast their votes.

The Badulla district has 705,772 registered voters, and the Matara district has 686,175. The Puttalam district has 663,673 eligible voters, while the Nuwara Eliya district has 605,292.

The Jaffna electoral district, which includes Jaffna and Kilinochchi, has 593,187 registered voters, according to the Election Commission. The Digamadulla district has 555,432 voters, and the Hambantota district has 520,940.

The Batticaloa district has 449,686 registered voters, while 429,991 voters are eligible to vote in the Matale district. The Monaragala district has 399,166 voters, and the Polonnaruwa district has 351,302. The Trincomalee district has 315,925 registered voters.

The Vanni electoral district, which includes Vavuniya, Mannar, and Mullaitivu, has the lowest number of registered voters, totaling 306,081, according to the Election Commission.

The polling division with the largest number of registered voters in this presidential election is Homagama, which belongs to the Colombo district, with 215,075 eligible voters.

Onlanka.com, a premier Sri Lankan news website, is publishing live results of the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.