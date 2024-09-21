Sri Lanka President declares electricity and fuel services essential

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 11:08 am

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken steps to issue a special gazette notification, designating several services as essential.

Accordingly, all services related to the supply of electricity, as well as those involved in the production, supply, or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, have been declared essential.

This extraordinary gazette notification was issued yesterday (September 20) by the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake.