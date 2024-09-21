First results of Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election expected by midnight today

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 4:07 pm

Election Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the first result of the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka could be released by midnight today (September 21).

He informed the media that the timing of the first result, whether from postal or regular votes, depends on the efficiency of the officers at the counting centers. However, based on past experience, the first result is likely to be announced by midnight, he added.

Ratnayake further mentioned that vote counting at all centers across Sri Lanka is expected to start between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM. Counting at each center will only begin after the ballot boxes from all polling stations in the respective areas have been received.

A total of 17,140,354 voters were eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,148,258 new voters.

He also highlighted that there are 712,318 postal voters in this election, and except for 6,200, all postal ballots have been marked. Postal votes will be counted at 429 centers across Sri Lanka, starting at 4:00 PM.

Voting for the 2024 Presidential Election began at 7:00 AM at 13,421 polling stations across the country and concluded at 4:00 PM today (September 21).

Onlanka.com, a premier Sri Lankan news website, is publishing live results of the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka. You can visit and stay on this page (https://www.onlanka.com/results/2024-presidential-election/), which will automatically update with the latest results as soon as they are officially released.