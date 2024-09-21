Sep 21 2024 September 21, 2024 September 21, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka declares September 23, 2024, a special public holiday

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 7:00 pm

Sri Lanka government state logo

The Sri Lankan government has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, a special public holiday.

This was announced by Pradeep Yasaratne, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

