Sri Lanka declares September 23, 2024, a special public holiday
Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 7:00 pm
The Sri Lankan government has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, a special public holiday.
This was announced by Pradeep Yasaratne, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.
