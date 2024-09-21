Curfew imposed nationwide in Sri Lanka from tonight

Posted by Editor on September 21, 2024 - 9:45 pm

A curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka from 10:00 PM today (September 21) until 6:00 AM tomorrow (September 22).

This decision was made by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A statement issued by the Sri Lanka Police indicates that under the powers vested in the President by the Public Security Ordinance, a curfew has been declared throughout the country from 10:00 PM on September 21, 2024, to 6:00 AM on September 22, 2024, as per Gazette No. 2402/23.

Although the situation in the country is currently peaceful, this curfew has been announced for the greater safety of the public, and citizens are urged to remain in their homes during the curfew period.

During this time, identification cards and authorized documents issued by relevant officials engaged in electoral duties can be used as curfew passes.

For those traveling to the airport with the intention of leaving the country, as well as for all arrivals from abroad exiting the airport, flight tickets or relevant documentation can serve as curfew passes.

Additionally, employees of essential services may use their official identification or suitable documents. They must present these documents and any necessary identification to the police for verification.

All police officers have been instructed to strictly enforce the curfew during this period.

The Sri Lanka Police emphasize that the public should refrain from any actions that would violate the curfew.