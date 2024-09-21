NPP responds to presidential curfew amid election results countdown

National People’s Power (NPP) has issued a statement regarding the curfew imposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe starting tonight (September 21).

A curfew will be in effect across Sri Lanka from 10:00 PM today (September 21) until 6:00 AM tomorrow (September 22).

Statement issued by the National People’s Power:

“We believe that the Election Commission and the relevant officials will carry out the task of counting votes and announcing results for the 2024 presidential election accurately and transparently, leaving no room for irregularities.

We also trust that the security forces, including the police, will take action to ensure the safety of the counting centers.

In this situation, we believe that the imposition of a night curfew should only be enacted to maintain public peace during the announcement of the election results.

We urge the security forces to take necessary measures to ensure maximum peaceful conditions in the country during the post-election period, and we ask the public to provide their utmost support to uphold peace in the nation.”