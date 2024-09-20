Pavithra, S.M. Chandrasena, and Rohitha Sacked from SLPP

September 20, 2024

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has sacked S.M. Chandrasena, Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, and Rohitha Abegunawardhana from the party.

Their membership was suspended for supporting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the 2024 Presidential Election instead of backing SLPP’s candidate, Namal Rajapaksa.

On August 7, 2024, MP Namal Rajapaksa was named the presidential candidate of the SLPP.

However, these three MPs went against the official position of the party and chose to support President Wickremesinghe instead.