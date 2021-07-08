Basil Rajapaksa takes oath as a Member of Parliament

Newly-appointed Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa took oath as a Member of the Parliament this morning (July 08).

He was sworn in before Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Elections Commission yesterday (July 07) gazetted Rajapaksa’s name for the SLPP MP seat left vacant with the resignation of former MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

Basil Rajapaksa was also sworn in as a Cabinet Minister of Finance before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa earlier this morning.