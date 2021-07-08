31 including Joseph Stalin arrested over protest violating quarantine rules

31 persons including Ven. Rathkarawwa Jinarathana Thera and Ceylon Teachers’ Union General Secretary Joseph Stalin have been arrested for staging a protest at the Polduwa Round-about violating quarantine order this morning.

Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said that two women were also among the arrested.

The arrestees are to be produced before the court under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.

Reportedly, a tense situation ensued after the police officers arrived at the scene.

Officers of Talangama and Welikada police stations are conducting investigations into the matter, the police spokesman added.