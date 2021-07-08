Gazette issued detailing functions under Ministry of Finance

An extraordinary gazette notification issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (07) detailing the duties and functions of the Finance Ministry which comes under the preview of Minister basil Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, following Departments, Statutory Institutions, and Public Corporations are among the related Institutional and Legal Framework of the Finance Ministry under Basil Rajapaksa.

01. Treasury Affairs:

General Treasury

Department of Fiscal Policy

Department of National Budget

Department of Management Services

Department of External Resources

Department of Public Finance

Department of Treasury Operations

Department of Public Accounts

Department of Trade and Investment Policies

Department of Information Technology Management

Department of Legal Affairs

Department of Management Auditing

Department of Development Finance

02. Government Revenue Management Affairs:

Department of Inland Revenue

Sri Lanka Customs

Department of Excise

National Lotteries Board

Development Lotteries Board

Import and Export Control Department

03. Bank Financial and Capital Market Policies and Regulatory Affairs:

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

All State Banks, Financial, Insurance and their subsidiaries and related institutions

Sri Lanka Insurance Board

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies

Credit Information Bureau

Department of Registrar Companies

Security and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance

04. Provision of Funds:

Lady Lochore Fund

Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and Terrorism Fund

National Insurance Trust Fund

Employees’ Trust Fund

Shrama Vasana Fund

National Health Development Fund

Kidney Fund

Tea Shakthi Fund

Kapruka Fund

Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund

Buddha Sasana Fund

Buddhist Renaissance Fund

Skills Development Fund Ltd.

Local Loans and Development Fund

Inventors’ Fund

Thurusaviya Fund

Central Cultural Fund

05. Institutions to be liquidated or amalgamated with other Institutions:

Department of Telecommunications

Wildlife Trust

Sri Lanka Media Training Institute

Internal Trade Department

Pulse Crops, Grain Research and Production Authority

Janatha Fertilizer Enterprises Ltd

Protection of Children National Trust Fund