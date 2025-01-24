‘BATMAN’ arrested in Colombo over WTC thefts

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2025 - 11:09 am

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Sudanese man of Eritrean origin, Khalid Riyal Muheideen, for allegedly committing a series of thefts at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Colombo.

The thefts targeted four offices on the 26th floor of the East Tower and occurred during the early hours of January 17, 2025. The stolen items included electronic devices worth nearly Rs. 3 million.

In a bizarre twist, the suspect left behind an unusual clue, scrawling the word “BATMAN” on the walls of each targeted office.

Investigators believe Muheideen was familiar with the WTC’s layout and security systems. CCTV footage captured him entering the building around 1:00 AM, using keys from a key-hanging board to access the offices, and stealing laptops and mobile phones.

A breakthrough in the case came when police examined social media accounts of former WTC employees. They discovered a Facebook profile linked to the suspect, which contained multiple posts referencing “BATMAN.” This led them to identify Muheideen as the prime suspect.

Further investigation revealed that Muheideen’s father had previously operated a fish export consultancy at the WTC, where Muheideen had worked as a director. His past association with the building gave him detailed knowledge of its layout and security systems.

Police apprehended Muheideen near a major casino in Colombo and recovered several stolen items. During questioning, he confessed to the crimes, stating that he sold the stolen goods at discounted prices to fund his gambling habit.

The Fort Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.