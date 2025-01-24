Salochana Gamage granted bail
Posted by Editor on January 24, 2025 - 11:55 am
Two suspects, including a former member of the Western Provincial Council, Salochana Gamage, have been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (January 24).
Salochana Gamage and businessman Dushantha Dinesh Ratnayake were arrested in Pitakotte by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.
Each suspect was granted bail, subject to a cash bail of Rs. 25,000, two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each, and a travel ban.
