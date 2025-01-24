Jan 24 2025 January 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 NoComment

Salochana Gamage granted bail

Posted by Editor on January 24, 2025 - 11:55 am

Court decision

Two suspects, including a former member of the Western Provincial Council, Salochana Gamage, have been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (January 24).

Salochana Gamage and businessman Dushantha Dinesh Ratnayake were arrested in Pitakotte by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.

Each suspect was granted bail, subject to a cash bail of Rs. 25,000, two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each, and a travel ban.

Related Articles:

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY