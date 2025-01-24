Switzerland pledges support for Sri Lanka’s asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts
The Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka and Ambassador-designate to the Maldives, Dr. Siri Walt, has assured Switzerland’s support in recovering assets that have been moved out of Sri Lanka.
During discussions, Ambassador Walt provided guidance on the international measures required to reclaim such assets and expressed Switzerland’s readiness to extend support whenever necessary by providing essential resources and assistance.
Ambassador Walt made these remarks during a meeting held today (January 24) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
The discussion also focused on utilizing Switzerland’s expertise and technical knowledge to assist Sri Lanka’s ongoing anti-corruption initiatives. The Swiss government reiterated its commitment to providing technical and financial support for Sri Lanka’s priority programs, including the “Clean Sri Lanka” program.
The Ambassador also expressed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in addressing social challenges, promoting national reconciliation, and aiding the development of the Northern region through the provision of necessary resources and assistance.
The meeting was attended by the Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage.
