Bodies of COVID-19 victims are only cremated – Health Ministry
Posted in Local News
The Ministry of Health urges people to refrain from propagating false news regarding coronavirus related deaths.
The Ministry points out that some politicians and websites are spreading false information about the manner in which the bodies of COVID-19 victims are cremated.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Health stated that the bodies of all those who die of COVID-19 infection will only be cremated as per expert reports received by the Ministry.
