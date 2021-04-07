Body of 22-year-old with cut wounds found in Mount Lavinia

A dead body with multiple slice wounds around the neck has been found near a house located on Galle Road in Mount Lavinia.

Officers of Mount Lavinia police station have launched a probe upon being informed on the matter.

The deceased has been identified as a 22-year-old resident of Mount Lavinia.

The remains are currently placed at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

The magisterial inquest and post mortem will be held today (07).

Mount Lavinia Police have commenced investigations to arrest the suspects in connection with the incident.