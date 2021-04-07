GMOA requests public to plant moringa at homes
The Government Medical Officers Association has requested the public to plant a moringa sapling in all households.
Chairman Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya speaking at a media briefing said the development of moringa as an expert crop can contribute to the appreciation of the rupee.
Dr. Padeniya said the plant could be grown as a meal for vegans in the country as well.
The GMOA Chairman said the export of the vegetable can help gain foreign revenue.
(Source: News Radio)
