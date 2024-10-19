Bomb hoax forces emergency landing of Colombo-bound flight at BIA

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2024 - 4:45 pm

A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Colombo made an emergency landing at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Sri Lanka due to a bomb threat on October 19, 2024.

The flight, carrying 96 passengers and 8 crew members, landed safely after the captain received a nonspecific threat 10 minutes before landing. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 14:51 but landed two minutes early at 14:49.

Following safety protocols, the airport authorities immediately alerted security agencies, and an emergency was declared.

Upon landing, all passengers and crew were evacuated safely. Security teams conducted a thorough search of the aircraft, confirming there was no ongoing threat.

Aruna Rajapaksha, Head of Airport Management at Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL), assured that all necessary protocols were followed to prioritize the safety and security of everyone on board.

The situation was resolved without any harm to the passengers or crew.