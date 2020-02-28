‘Bond transaction culprits at large’
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says those responsible for the controversial Treasury bond transactions should not be allowed to walk free.
Speaking at a function the Premier said the Attorney General who is overseeing the case, will resort to necessary legal measures pertaining to the Treasury bond transactions.
Prime Minister Rajapaksa stressed the government would not fail to take action against the perpetrators, adding they would not escape justice.
(Source: News Radio)
