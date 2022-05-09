British High Commissioner condemns violence against protestors

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton has condemned the violence reported in Colombo, Sri Lanka today (May 09).

She tweeted “Strongly condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today. The authorities have a responsibility to safeguard citizens’ rights to protest peacefully and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.”

Strongly condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today. The authorities have a responsibility to safeguard citizens’ rights to protest peacefully and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account. — Sarah Hulton OBE (@SarahHultonFCDO) May 9, 2022