British High Commissioner condemns violence against protestors

Sri Lanka and United Kingdom flags - UK flag with Sri Lanka flag

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton has condemned the violence reported in Colombo, Sri Lanka today (May 09).

She tweeted “Strongly condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today. The authorities have a responsibility to safeguard citizens’ rights to protest peacefully and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.”

