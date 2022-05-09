US Ambassador condemns violence in Colombo

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung has condemned the violence in Colombo today (May 09).

We condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence. Our sympathies are with those injured today and we urge calm and restraint across the island. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) May 9, 2022