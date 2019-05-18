I extend best wishes to all celebrating Vesak, a sacred occasion to millions around the world. On this day marking the Birth, Enlightenment and Passing of the Buddha, all of us, Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, can reflect on his life and draw inspiration from his teachings, states United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in a Vesak message.

The message: “In a time of growing intolerance and inequality, the Buddha’s message of non-violence and service to others is more relevant than ever.

“On the Day of Vesak, let us renew our commitment to building a world of peace and dignity for all. Thank you”.