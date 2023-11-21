Nov 21 2023 November 21, 2023 November 21, 2023 NoComment

Budget 2024: Second reading passed in Parliament

Posted by Editor on November 21, 2023 - 6:35 pm

Budget in Sri Lanka Parliament

The second reading of the budget 2024 was passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka with a majority of 45 votes today (November 21).

A total of 122 MPs voted in favour while 77 voted against.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY