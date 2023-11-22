Sri Lanka signs agreement to send workers to Israel

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2023 - 7:29 am

Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with Israel to send workers to be employed in the latter’s agricultural sector, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

He said the Cabinet of Ministers this week approved a proposal in this regard submitted by the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment. “In terms of the said agreement, the Population, Immigration and Territory Authority of that country expects to recruit labour for agricultural activities of Israel,” the Department of Government Information said.

Gunawardana assured that Sri Lankan workers will be provided with first-class security.

Currently Israel is involved in a war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Recently, the remains of a Sri Lankan who tragically died due to the Israel-Hamas war were brought back to Sri Lanka.