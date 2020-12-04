Bus carrying COVID-19 patients met with accident in Welikanda

A bus carrying 23 COVID-19 patients towards Punani collided with another bus coming from Kattankudy to Polonnaruwa at Asela Pura in Welikanda this morning.

The drivers of the two buses were seriously injured in the incident.

Welikanda Police who are conducting investigations into the accident say that the driver of the bus transporting the COVID-19 patients may have fallen asleep.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the drivers of the two buses were hospitalised and two patients who suffered minor injuries were taken to the treatment centre by the authorities.