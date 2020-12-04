Failure to probe 04/21 attackers background could see repeat – Patali

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka says failure to investigate the background of terrorists involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks could lead to another extremist attack in future.

Joining the Committee Stage Debate in Parliament yesterday MP Ranawaka said the present government came into power promising National Security and is now investigating former heads of intelligence and government members for failure to do their duty.

He commended this course of action and noted steps could be taken to build on their shortcomings.

However MP Ranawaka claimed Zaharan Hashim was not the mastermind of the Easter Attacks, as it was too complex for him to plan and execute himself.

The MP also stressed the history of the Thowheed Jamath organization must be investigated, claiming if their connections to foreign entities and the government are not investigated promptly; the government will go astray and only take a political advantage through a crisis.

(Source: News Radio)