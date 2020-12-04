Site of Meethotamulla garbage dump being converted into Rs. 1.7 billion modern park – Dr. Godahewa

State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation Dr. Nalaka Godahewa told Parliament yesterday that the site of the Meethotamulla garbage dump would be converted into a modern urban park at an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 billion.

The work on the urban park is scheduled to be completed in 2022 and 2023, the minister said.

Responding to a question raised by Colombo District SJB MP S.M. Marikkar, the Minister said that the Meethotamulla garbage dump had been 47 metres high and occupied a land encompassing 21 acres. The area was being reclaimed in a scientific manner under the guidelines of the experts of the National Building Research Organisation. The dump would first be reduced to 15 acres and a height of 30 metres. A slope of 20 to 30 minute angle would be maintained during the preliminary operations. Debris of the 2017 disaster are being removed and canals nearby are being cleaned. An underground pipe system is being laid to remove the leachate. Eight of 31 landfill gas wells are being constructed to release the gas coming out of the dump and prevent another landslide there. Families of the nearby 101 Watte would be relocated at the Kolonnawa Condominium being constructed. A treatment plant would be set up to purify the water coming from the dump.”

MP Marikkara:

It seems that the work process is slow. Since you are a minister who goes around all the places in the district inspecting the work of government institutions why don’t you think it would be better if you made an inspection tour there?

Minister Dr Godahewa:

I have already visited the site and given necessary instructions. The project will be completed on schedule.

MP Marikkar:

Is it true that some of the areas of the urban park would be given to the private sector?

Minister Dr Godahewa:

The Urban Development Authority is providing funds but we thought of inviting investors. Since you are from the area, you can ask the investors known to you to join the project.”

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)