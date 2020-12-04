Not banning TNA a big mistake – Weerasekara

Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral (retired) Sarath Weerasekara yesterday (3), opined that it was a big mistake not banning the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) after winning the war in 2009.

Participating in the Committee Stage debate on the Appropriation Bill of 2021, Weerasekara alleged that the TNA is the ‘political voice’ of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

“The normal practice of the world is banning the political voices of terrorist organisations. When Nazi Leader Adolf Hitler was defeated, the Nazi movement was banned in Germany.

There are several other countries which did the exact same. But the TNA, the political voice of the world’s most dangerous terror organisation, is operating freely. Even now, they speak in favour of terrorism. They speak separatist views in this Parliament. They got advantage of the sympathy of the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. It was a very big mistake to not ban the TNA back then,” he claimed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)