Bus fares increased from July – minimum fare at Rs. 40

Bus fares will be increased by 30% and the minimum fare will be revised to Rs. 40 with effect from the 01st of July, the Private Bus Owners’ Association says.

The decision was taken following a discussion held at the Ministry today (June 28) between Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana, the National Transport Commission (NTC), Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private bus owners.

Over the past few days, the bus operators have been calling for bus fares revision in line with the recent increase in fuel prices.