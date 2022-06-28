Duties, functions of Dhammika Perera’s new ministry gazetted

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued detailing the institutional and legal framework of Dhammika Perera who was sworn in as the Investment Promotion Minister.

Accordingly, the following departments, statutory institutions and public corporations will function under the purview of this ministry:

Board of Investment Colombo Port City Economic Commission Project related to Colombo Port City Department of Immigration and Emigration Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt.) Limited Techno Park Development Company (Pvt.) Limited Information Technology Parks

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed businessman Dhammika Perera as the Minister of Investment Promotion on June 24, 2022.