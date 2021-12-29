Bus fares to increase from next week

Minimum bus fare will be increased by Rs. 03 with effect from January 05, 2022.

Accordingly, the minimum fare for travel in Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private passenger buses will be increased from Rs. 14 to Rs. 17 from January 05, 2022.

Meanwhile other categories of bus fare, other than the minimum fare category for SLTB and private passenger buses will be increased by 17%with effect from January 05, 2022.

This bus fare increase was announced by State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama.