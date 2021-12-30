December tourist arrivals reach 70,000

Around 70,000 tourists arrived in the country in December, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

The highest tourist arrivals have been reported from India with 19,574 arrivals recorded in December, followed by Russia, UK, Germany, Australia, US, France, Maldives, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

With the pandemic restriction being eased, the number of tourist arrivals is expected to increase with around 80,000 tourists expected to arrive in the country in January 2022.

So far this year, the SLTDA has recorded a total of around 174,930 tourist arrivals with 1,682 arrivals reported in January, 3,366 recorded in February, 4,581 in March, 4,168 in April, 1,497 in May, 1,614 in June, 2,429 in July, 5,040 in August, 13,547 in September, 22,771 in October, 44,294 in November and 69,941 so far in December.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel)