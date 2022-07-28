Businesses can now register multiple vehicles on National Fuel Pass

Businesses with multiple vehicles can now register all vehicles with the Business Registration Number to obtain the National Fuel Pass, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wikesekera said.

The Minister said fuel requirements for machinery must be registered with respective Divisional Secretariats with the weekly fuel requirements.

