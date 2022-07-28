Meeting between SLFP and President Ranil Wickremesinghe on forming all-party Government

A meeting between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and President Ranil Wickramasinghe is being held today (July 28) to discuss the formation of an all-party government.

Calling a press briefing at the party headquarters this morning (July 28), the SLFP Chairman Maithripala Sirisena stated that the parliamentary group of the SLFP voted against the proclamation of the state of emergency as the direction of the new government is still unclear, with fuel queues getting longer day by day and people continuing to be afflicted by shortages of food and medicines.

After the President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office, the previous Cabinet of Ministers was re-appointed and there is no sign of the all-party government that was expected to be formed, he complained.

Accordingly, a discussion between the SLFP and President Ranil Wickremesinghe is being held at the Ministry of Finance from 12:00 PM today to discuss the proposals for the formation of an all-party government.