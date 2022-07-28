Court orders Fort Police OIC to hand over Rs. 17.8 million found inside President’s House

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the OIC of the Fort Police today (July 28), that the money found by the activists in the President’s House and handed over to the police be presented to the court immediately.

It was revealed today that the Rs.17.8 million cash found by protesters have not been produced in court despite the lapse of two weeks.

Police on the 10th of July, during a media briefing announced that they are in possession of the stack of cash found inside the President’s House and that it will be produced in court. However, the court has yet to receive the sum.

Accordingly, Magistrate Thilina Gamage directed the Fort Police OIC to make a submission on the matter on the 05th of August.

Meanwhile, four persons who were identified as members of a group that was seen in videos counting the cash found at the President’s House on the 09th of July, were produced in court today and the Colombo Fort Magistrate released the four persons on a Rs. 500,000 personal bail each.