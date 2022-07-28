Jul 28 2022 July 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Arrest warrants issued on Lahiru Weerasekara and Sugathananda Thero

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (July 28) issued arrest warrants on activists Lahiru Weerasekara and Venerable Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero over failure to attend a court proceeding.

When a case related to unlawful assembly was called up in court, Lahiru Weerasekara and Venerable Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero were not present.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police requested the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the duo.

Thereby, Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued the warrants.

