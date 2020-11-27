C.D. Wickramaratne 35th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka

Chandana D. Wickramaratne has assumed duties as the 35th Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sri Lanka today (27).

He served as the Acting Inspector General of Police for 19 months, before being appointed as the 35th IGP.

He joined the Sri Lanka Police in 1986 as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and served in the position for 34 years.

Police Spokesperson Ajith Rohana stated that IGP Wickramaratne took office at the Police Headquarters in Colombo.