C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension to work as Chief of Sri Lanka Police
Posted by Editor on July 9, 2023 - 5:56 pm
C.D. Wickramaratne has been given another 03-month service extension as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) with effect from today (July 09) by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The service extension has been granted under the recommendation of Public Security Minister Tiran Alles.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 10 killed, over 20 injured after bus topples into river at Manampitiya July 9, 2023
- Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe July 9, 2023
- C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension to work as Chief of Sri Lanka Police July 9, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Speaker thanks India, Indian Prime Minister Modi for help during financial crisis July 9, 2023
- Easter Sunday Attacks: Compensation deadline given to Maithripala and others expires on July 12, 2023 July 9, 2023