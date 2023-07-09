C.D. Wickramaratne granted another 3-month service extension to work as Chief of Sri Lanka Police

Posted by Editor on July 9, 2023 - 5:56 pm

C.D. Wickramaratne has been given another 03-month service extension as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) with effect from today (July 09) by Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The service extension has been granted under the recommendation of Public Security Minister Tiran Alles.