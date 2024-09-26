CAA urges bakeries to lower prices following drop in egg costs

Posted by Editor on September 26, 2024 - 9:45 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that the prices of bakery products that depend on eggs should also be reduced in line with the recent decrease in egg prices in the market.

The Chairman of the CAA, Thusitha Indrajith Uduwara, mentioned that while eggs were sold at higher prices in the past, they are now priced between Rs. 28 and Rs. 35.

Accordingly, steps should be taken to pass this benefit on to consumers, noted Thusitha Indrajith Uduwara, Chairman of the CAA.