CAA urges bakeries to lower prices following drop in egg costs
Posted by Editor on September 26, 2024 - 9:45 am
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that the prices of bakery products that depend on eggs should also be reduced in line with the recent decrease in egg prices in the market.
The Chairman of the CAA, Thusitha Indrajith Uduwara, mentioned that while eggs were sold at higher prices in the past, they are now priced between Rs. 28 and Rs. 35.
Accordingly, steps should be taken to pass this benefit on to consumers, noted Thusitha Indrajith Uduwara, Chairman of the CAA.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka drop in September September 26, 2024
- 85 Sri Lankan MPs lose pension entitlements after parliament dissolution September 26, 2024
- CAA urges bakeries to lower prices following drop in egg costs September 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka President urges national unity and promises economic reform September 25, 2024
- Supreme Court of Sri Lanka orders remand of immigration chief Harsha Ilukpitiya September 25, 2024